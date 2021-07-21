Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp signs pro contract with Tigers

DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp officially signed his contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Congrats to Tanner Kohlhepp for signing his professional contract with the @tigers!#IrishInMLB pic.twitter.com/I7Qum9TiH4 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) July 20, 2021

According to JUCO baseball writer Noah Sharp, the Irish reliever inked a deal with Detroit worth $400,000.

Kohlhepp was selected by the Tigers in the fifth round of the MLB Draft last week.

The right handed pitcher had a stellar season for the Irish in 2021.

Kohlhepp was named a Third Team All-American by D1Baseball after leading Notre Dame in appearances while recording a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021.

