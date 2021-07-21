Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp signs pro contract with Tigers
According to JUCO baseball writer Noah Sharp, the Irish reliever inked a deal with Detroit worth $400,000.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp officially signed his contract with the Detroit Tigers.
Kohlhepp was selected by the Tigers in the fifth round of the MLB Draft last week.
The right handed pitcher had a stellar season for the Irish in 2021.
Kohlhepp was named a Third Team All-American by D1Baseball after leading Notre Dame in appearances while recording a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021.
