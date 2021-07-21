Grossman homers, Tigers top punchless Rangers for 5 in row

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break. They were shut out in the previous three before Tuesday. Tarik Skubal got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished for the Tigers. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save. Dane Dunning took the loss. The game started 2 hours, 10 minutes late due to thunderstorms in the area.

