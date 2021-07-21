Advertisement

Grossman homers, Tigers top punchless Rangers for 5 in row

The game started 2 hours, 10 minutes late due to thunderstorms in the area.
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ramon Santiago after...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break. They were shut out in the previous three before Tuesday. Tarik Skubal got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished for the Tigers. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save. Dane Dunning took the loss. The game started 2 hours, 10 minutes late due to thunderstorms in the area.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
St. Joseph River at Riverside Dr & Darden Rd
Crews respond to call of car in St. Joseph River
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
First day of school around the corner in Indiana
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ reacts after hitting a two-run double during the ninth inning of the...
Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6
South Bend Cubs score three unanswered runs to top Wisconsin 3-2
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run...
Abreu homer, triple, double, White Sox rally past Twins 9-5
Dayton's Riley Tirotta in action during an NCAA college baseball game against UMass Amherst,...
Marian High School alum Riley Tirotta signs first pro contract with Blue Jays