Advertisement

Former Irish star Pat Connaughton proud of Bucks’ championship brotherhood

That hard nosed mentality from Connaughton and the Bucks comes from the adversity and heartbreak they’ve faced in the postseason the last three seasons.
Former Irish captain Pat Connaughton poses with Larry O'Brien Trophy after helping the...
Former Irish captain Pat Connaughton poses with Larry O'Brien Trophy after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals.(NBA/Milwaukee Bucks)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WNDU) - Former Irish hoops star Pat Connaughton is all smiles because he’s now a NBA champion.

“We have a real brotherhood here,” Connaughton told NBA TV after the game. “This team was special. This team was like family. They were brothers the entire year. We’ve had each others backs and that’s what championship caliber basketball is all about.”

While the box score might not have shown the championship caliber basketball for Connaughton - not scoring any points in the title clinching game - he still recorded eight rebounds and was one of the five Bucks on the floor when the clock hit zero.

“We found a way to impact our team every single night,” Connaughton said. “It didn’t matter what it was. Sometimes we’d make shots and sometimes we’d miss shots. At the end of the day, we need to impact winning in some way. We did it with the hard nose stuff.”

That hard nosed mentality from Connaughton and the Bucks comes from the adversity and heartbreak they’ve faced in the postseason the last three seasons.

“We’ve had a taste of it - of what it looks like in the regular season,” Connaughton said. “We’ve got a look at what it takes to get to the eastern conference finals and take a 2-0 lead.”

That taste of a title never changed the culture in the Bucks locker room.

“We came together stronger,” Connaughton said. “We had each others’ backs more. That’s what makes up a championship caliber roster. That’s what makes up a championship caliber team. That’s what wins you a championship.”

Now that he has that championship, the party is only getting started for Pat Connaughton.

“To be able to do it and win it and be able to call ourselves world champions in front of our home fans, however many were in the arena, to, who knows, how many were outside the arena,” Connaughton said. “I saw people climbing up on poles and everything. It’s incredible and the city of Milwaukee deserves it.”

Connaughton becomes the first Notre Dame men’s basketball player to win a NBA title since Joe Kleine of the 1998 Chicago Bulls.

However, Kleine did not play during the Bulls postseason run.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
Metro Homicide investigation
Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home
St. Joseph River at Riverside Dr & Darden Rd
Crews respond to call of car in St. Joseph River
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
South Bend factory fined $35,000 for unsafe working conditions
South Bend factory fined $35,000 for unsafe working conditions

Latest News

The Notre Dame men's basketball team huddles before a practice on July 21, 2021.
Notre Dame men’s basketball sets tone for season during summer workouts
Indiana Fever's Kysre Gondrezick (4) during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun...
Kysre Gondrezick signs deal with Wilson basketball
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
Former Domer Pat Connaughton and Milwaukee Bucks win 2021 NBA Finals over Phoenix Suns
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ reacts after hitting a two-run double during the ninth inning of the...
Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6