Former Domer Pat Connaughton and Milwaukee Bucks win 2021 NBA Finals over Phoenix Suns

In 2015, Connaughton left Notre Dame after playing both basketball and baseball on campus. In 2021, he is a NBA champion.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and forward Jae Crowder during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WNDU) - Former Irish men’s basketball star Pat Connaughton is a NBA Champion.

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the organization’s first NBA championship since 1971.

Connaughton logged 23 minutes off of the bench in Game 6. While he did not score, Connaughton recorded eight rebounds and was on the floor when the final buzzer sounded.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won Finals MVP after scoring 50 points in Game 6.

On the other side of the spectrum, Phoenix Suns head coach and former Domer Monty Williams saw his season come to an end. He was very emotional after the game.

Connaughton becomes the first former Irish basketball player to win a NBA title since Joe Kleine of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. However, Kleine did not appear in a playoff game for Chicago in their postseason run.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

