Former Domer Pat Connaughton and Milwaukee Bucks win 2021 NBA Finals over Phoenix Suns

Former Irish men's basketball star Pat Connaughton is a NBA Champion.

Planet Pat is a NBA Champ!!



Former Domer Pat Connaughton just won the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks.



Connaughton was on the floor when the clock hit zero as the Bucks claim their first NBA Championship since 1971! 🍀🏀 @NDmbb pic.twitter.com/LA4DOu8bsZ — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) July 21, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the organization’s first NBA championship since 1971.

Connaughton logged 23 minutes off of the bench in Game 6. While he did not score, Connaughton recorded eight rebounds and was on the floor when the final buzzer sounded.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won Finals MVP after scoring 50 points in Game 6.

On the other side of the spectrum, Phoenix Suns head coach and former Domer Monty Williams saw his season come to an end. He was very emotional after the game.

In 2015, Connaughton left Notre Dame after playing both basketball and baseball on campus. In 2021, he is a NBA champion.

Connaughton becomes the first former Irish basketball player to win a NBA title since Joe Kleine of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. However, Kleine did not appear in a playoff game for Chicago in their postseason run.

