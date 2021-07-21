First Alert Forecast: HIGH SWIM RISK TODAY, Mostly Sunny and Warm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK TODAY: Waves between 2-4 feet and strong rip currents are possible along Lake Michigan and for that reason red flags will be flying. Stay out of the water today. A nice day to enjoy some more sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s with just a touch of humidity. Some high clouds later in the day. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sun and clouds with a few clouds hanging around overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s in most locations. Another night where fog may form in rural areas during the early morning hours. Low of 59.

THURSDAY: Some patchy fog to begin the day, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds with the slight chance of a shower later in the evening. Staying warm with a touch more humidity. High of 82.

FRIDAY: The warming trend continues on as we end the week with highs reaching into the middle 80s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the day with clouds and a little bit of sun mixing in. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend with the better chance coming Sunday as a few stronger storms could be possible. We will watch this time frame. The warmth remains through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with highs reaching into the upper 80s to near 90 in some cases. The warm and unsettled pattern continues into the end of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 20th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 84

Tuesday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

