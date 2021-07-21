‘Early Childhood Provider Quality Improvement Grant’ program partnership renewed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way of St. Joseph County is renewing a partnership with the city of South Bend for the “Early Childhood Provider Quality Improvement Grant.”

The grant will be used to help childcare programs across the St. Joseph County. South Bend Mayor James Mueller says it is important to increase access to high quality early childhood education, which helps make sure that every environment the child is in is giving them the best potential to succeed.

“This is such a huge opportunity to be able to have the leadership of the city to be able to say that this matters,” says Laura Jensen, president and CEO of the United Way of St. Joseph County. “It’s so much more than just taking care of a child.”

The city will also be partnering to help bring a credential program to aid professionals in early childhood education.

