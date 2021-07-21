Advertisement

Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6

Chicago outfielder Kris Bryant was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a hamstring issue.
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ reacts after hitting a two-run double during the ninth inning of the...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ reacts after hitting a two-run double during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6. Chicago entered the ninth trailing 6-1. Baez drove in a pair of runs off closer Alex Reyes before Happ put Chicago in front with a two-run double. The Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and snapped a two-game losing streak. Reyes had converted all 22 save opportunities this season. The Cardinals had won three in a row. St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the seventh. Chicago outfielder Kris Bryant was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a hamstring issue.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
St. Joseph River at Riverside Dr & Darden Rd
Crews respond to call of car in St. Joseph River
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
First day of school around the corner in Indiana
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ramon Santiago after...
Grossman homers, Tigers top punchless Rangers for 5 in row
South Bend Cubs score three unanswered runs to top Wisconsin 3-2
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run...
Abreu homer, triple, double, White Sox rally past Twins 9-5
Dayton's Riley Tirotta in action during an NCAA college baseball game against UMass Amherst,...
Marian High School alum Riley Tirotta signs first pro contract with Blue Jays