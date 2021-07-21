Abreu homer, triple, double, White Sox rally past Twins 9-5

CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 9-5. Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games. Abreu connected off Hansel Robles shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top of the inning on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco. Minnesota has lost five of six.

