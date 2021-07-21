Advertisement

Abreu homer, triple, double, White Sox rally past Twins 9-5

Minnesota has lost five of six.
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 9-5. Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games. Abreu connected off Hansel Robles shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top of the inning on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco. Minnesota has lost five of six.

