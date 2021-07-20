Three local fire departments compete in 16 Morning News Now Firefighter Grill-Off
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In honor of National Grilling Month, 16 Morning News Now hosted a grilling competition with three local fire departments.
South bend, Penn Township and Clay Fire Departments all competed on the grill. The goal? To make the best burger.
The three judges of the contest were Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone of Clay, Assistant Fire Chief Gerard Ellis of South Bend and Battalion Chief Buddy Kirsits of Penn Township.
In a two-to-one vote, Captain Joe Talbot from Clay Fire Territory was crowned champion with his Stuffed Bacon Jam Burger.
“It’s good to win,” Capt. Talbot said. “It’s pretty stiff competition today but it’s nice to come out on top.”
Below are the recipes from each fire department:
Stuffed Bacon Jam Burger (Capt. Joe Talbot – Clay Fire Territory):
50 / 50 blend of ground chuck and ribeye ( 5 pounds total)
5 eggs
1/4 c Worcestershire sauce
2 large palms full of " Talbots” Special Seasoning
Bacon Jam:
2 lbs. Bacon
6 Onions
1 T Butter
1/4c Brown sugar
1 T Thyme
1T Cayenne pepper
3T Balsamic vinegar
1/2 c Water
2T EVOO
Slice bacon into 1/4″ strips until extra crispy, remove and drain
remove bacon grease and add butter and unions, cook until caramelized
Dice up bacon and add the rest of the ingredients cook until reduced to thick jam consistency
Herb butter:
2 sticks of butter softened
1t rosemary
1t thyme
1t garlic powder
1t onion powder
2t parsley
Big Willy Burger (Capt. Mike Willamowski - South Bend Fire Department):
1 lb 80/20 Ground Beef
1 small onion, pureed
2 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp cayenne
mix ingredients and divide into thirds.
Grill to desired wellness.
Finish on grilled garlic loaf sliced for use as the bun.
Top with:
4 half slices of thick cut hickory smoked bacon
Smoked Gouda
Garlic Aioli
Shredded Lettuce
Sliced Tomato
Fresh Dill Pickle Slices
Goody’s Steakhouse Burger (Brenden Goodman - Penn Township Fire Department):
Pretzel Bun
Ground beef 1lb
6 strips of bacon (cooked crispy to chop)
A1 steak sauce
Black Garlic powder
Swiss cheese
Cheddar cheese
Mayonnaise
BBQ sauce
Dried onion crisps
