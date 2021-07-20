South Bend police searching for missing 43-year-old woman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a missing South Bend woman, and they need your help.
43-year-old Kindra Richardson was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen at her house on the west side of the city.
Richardson is described as 5′6″, heavy-build, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.
