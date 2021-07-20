Advertisement

South Bend police searching for missing 43-year-old woman

Kindra Richardson was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen at her house on the west...
Kindra Richardson was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen at her house on the west side of the city.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a missing South Bend woman, and they need your help.

43-year-old Kindra Richardson was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen at her house on the west side of the city.

Richardson is described as 5′6″, heavy-build, with brown eyes and black hair.    

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

