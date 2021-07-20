South Bend police searching for missing 43-year-old woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a missing South Bend woman, and they need your help.

43-year-old Kindra Richardson was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen at her house on the west side of the city.

Richardson is described as 5′6″, heavy-build, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.