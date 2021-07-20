South Bend factory fined $35,000 for unsafe working conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has moved to impose a $35,000 fine for alleged unsafe working conditions at a South Bend factory.

The Department of Labor inspected the Lock Joint Tube facility off Ireland Road in South Bend in June.

It found a “knowing” violation that machinery was not guarded to keep employee body parts out of danger zones during operation.

The alleged violation had to do with the use of a metal file to remove build up from rollers without guarding to prevent contact with “nip points.”

The company has the right to contest the safety order.

