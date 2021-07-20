South Bend Common Council Discusses Community Police Review Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee held a virtual meeting Monday to discuss the Community Police Review Board.

“The things that were discussed, I guess they were ways of trying to figure out what holes need to be filled. This council went through a process that took well over a year...The amendments to the ordinance will hopefully be made in the next month,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis.

They also said they will hire nine people to be on the board.

The council will do extensive background checks on applicants.

“And we are looking for people who are interested in making sure they uphold the accountability measure of a citizens review board,” Davis said.

During public comments, some people criticized the board’s new director, Joshua Reynolds.

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Reynolds was suspended at least six times between 2009 and 2016 as on officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“We were informed he was the pick, but we had absolutely nothing to do with picking who the director was...People are dissatisfied with the level of uncertainty on how this is going to work. People really want to feel secure in this process, and make sure this process is actually going to work for them,” Davis said.

The council plans to meet again soon.

