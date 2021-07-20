Advertisement

Sheets’ homer gives White Sox doubleheader split with Twins

A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walkoff three-run home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader. Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios entered the seventh having allowed only two hits - solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada. Then Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

