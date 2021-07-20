Sheets’ homer gives White Sox doubleheader split with Twins

CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader. Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios entered the seventh having allowed only two hits - solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada. Then Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

