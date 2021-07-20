Redevelopment Commission to spend $650K on New Carlisle public safety facility renovations

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County’s Redevelopment Commission helped put out a fire today.

The New Carlisle/Olive Township Fire Territory needed financial help to move forward with plans to renovate its public safety facility. The Redevelopment Commission agreed to spend up to $650,000 in county TIF revenues to put towards the $1.3 million project.

“Because of the setup of the current building, they actually have to use the building next door to sleep and do a lot of their operations,” says St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol. “So, they get a call in the middle of the night, they’ve got to run to the building next door to get in the truck and get gear on, and stuff like that.”

In the past, county TIF revenues have been used to help purchase a ladder truck to better serve the fire protection needs in the area.

