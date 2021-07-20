Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place
Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub
An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations
The home honors the late Catherine Griffin but also pays tribute to Aidan Short, who was 17...
Transitional housing dedicated in memories of Catherine Griffin, Aidan Short
Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID
South bend, Penn Township and Clay Fire Departments all competed on the grill. The goal? To...
Three local fire departments compete in 16 Morning News Now Firefighter Grill-Off