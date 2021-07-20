Advertisement

Noodles and Company coming to Eddy Street Commons

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eddy Street Commons is poised to house the 24th Indiana location of the restaurant known as Noodles and Company.

A spokesman says Noodles and Company hopes to open the new store in the fourth quarter of this year.

He said the Midwest is the restaurant chain’s largest market and that the company is looking forward to growth in Indiana.

Noodles will locate at 1233 North Eddy Street in Suite 103.

