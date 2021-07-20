Mike Brey proud of Irish NBA Finals buzz

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish men’s basketball coach Mike Brey is thrilled to have Notre Dame well represented in the NBA Finals.

Brey says he is actually traveling to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Tuesday night. The Bucks lead the series 3-2.

He says he has no idea who he is going to root for. Brey can’t decide between Bucks guard Pat Connaughton - who played for him, and Monty Williams - who he loves like a son.

Brey says he’s going to go right down the middle and won’t be biased towards any party. He believes all in all, it’s a great thing for his basketball program.

“It’s been a neat little Notre Dame buzz in the NBA Finals,” Brey said. “We haven’t had that and it’s been fun. I think it helps our recruiting right now. All of these kids, all of these 2022s, are in their decisions. And then Connaughton plays, and Monty Williams. There is a method to my madness to be there tonight too. ‘Coach Brey was there.’ It’s good timing. It’s exciting for Notre Dame to have them both out there.”

Brey says he has pretty good seats so Irish fans will have to keep an eye out for him at the Fiserv Forum.

Tip between the Suns and Bucks in Milwaukee is at 9 PM on Tuesday night. The game broadcast will be on ABC.

