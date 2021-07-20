Michigan City double shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in connection to a double shooting in Michigan City has pled not guilty.
On July 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Buffalo Street. They found 39-year-old Aaron Luncsford with a severe head injury. Luncsford was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers were then called to the 100 block of West Homer Street, where they found a 43-year-old with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
37-year-old Joshua Cornelison was identified as the suspect in both shootings. He pled not guilty today and a public defender was appointed. His hearing is set for Dec. 20.
