Medical Moment: New drug for SMA

SMA is a disease that attacks and kills nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

In the most severe cases, people lose their ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe on their own. Babies with the most severe form have not survived past age two.

But now, new treatments, including an FDA approved oral medication, are giving young patients a second chance.

Five-year-old Donovan Weisgarber can’t get enough of the playground.

His dad, Matt, soaks in every minute. At six weeks old, doctors diagnosed Donovan with type-one spinal muscular atrophy. They told the family that their newborn son would quickly waste away.

“But as far as stopping the progress of the disease, there was nothing available,” says Matt Weisgarber Donovan’s father. “So, we were told, go home and love him for as long as you have him.”

But shortly after his diagnosis, doctors learned about an experimental gene therapy for SMA. Donovan became the fifteenth person in the world to have his missing gene replaced with a synthetic one. Then, last year, Donovan began taking a new oral medication for SMA called Evrysdi, which is taken by the mouth, or directly into a patient’s feeding tube. The drug works by increasing a protein that SMA patients are missing.

“This really is a game changer for our field,” says Perry Shieh, professor of neurology and pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“In my book, it’s as close to a cure as you can get,” says Karen Chen, CEO of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation. “And we scientists actually hate using that word cure, but I would say that we’re pretty close.”

Matt repeatedly hoists his 48-pound son up in the air—using playtime to ensure Donovan maintains muscular strength while Evrysdi works from within. “Since he started taking it, we noticed he’s able to stand longer,” Matt says. “SMA should not be the thing that does him in.”

The FDA approved the drug last august after several clinical trials. In one trial, after 23 months or more of treatment, 81 percent of patients were alive without permanent ventilation. Researchers say that’s a noticeable improvement from the typical progression of the disease.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.