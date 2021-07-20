La Casa de Amistad receives national award

Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

A local not-for-profit charity has won a $100,000 prize!

La Casa de Amistad has been chosen as a national award winner for Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” program.

Lowe’s received more than 2,200 submissions to the program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need.

The “100 Hometowns” program will complete 100 projects across 37 states, and the money will allow La Casa de Amistad to improve outdoor spaces, as well as family gathering and play spaces.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.