Kamm Island Fest returns

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kamm Island Fest is ready to re-start in Mishawaka.

Officials are ready to hold what would have been the 17th annual festival if Covid hadn’t cancelled the 16th.

It’ll take place on Kamm Island Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9:30.

Like many festivals, it will feature live music along with food and drink vendors.

But unlike other festivals, it’ll take place right in the middle of the work week.

“We like to do something different, it’s kind of nice to get out mid-week and mingle, get to see your friends. We’re told it’s like a big Mishawaka reunion,” says Stacey Vervynckt. “So you’ll see a lot of people out here hopefully that you haven’t seen in a while. Especially with covid we haven’t been able to get out in a while.”

Festival goers must be 21 years or older.

The price of admission is $5.

