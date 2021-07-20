Indiana Congressman Banks selected to Jan. 6 committee

(WNDU) - As lawmakers plan their investigation into the Capitol riots, Indiana 3rd District Congressman Jim Banks has nominated to the select committee that will look into what happened on Jan. 6.

The northeast Indiana Republican is one of five GOP members appointed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The committee will investigate both the security failings of the attack, as well as the circumstances leading up to it.

In reaction to the nomination, Banks says he will “do everything possible to give the American people the facts.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.