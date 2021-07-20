First day of school around the corner in Indiana

(WNDU) - School will be back in session before you know it in Indiana!

Listed below are the first days of school at some of our local districts and private schools.

Aug. 3 : Rochester Community School Corporation

Aug. 5 : Career/Success Academy South Bend, East Noble School Corporation, Knox Community Schools

Aug. 9 : Goshen Community Schools

Aug. 10 : Argos Community Schools, Bethany Christian Schools, Lakeland School Corporation

Aug. 11 : Bremen Public Schools, Central Noble Community School Corporation, Concord Community Schools, Culver Community Schools Corporation, Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation, Elkhart Christian Academy, Fairfield Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation, La Porte community School Corporation, Middlebury Community Schools, MSD of New Durham Township, New Prairie United School Corporation, North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, Plymouth Community School Corporation, Prairie Heights Community School Corporation, School City of Mishawaka, South Bend Community School Corporation, South Central Community School Corporation, Triton School Corporation, Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation, Union-North United School Corporation, West Central School Corporation, Westview School Corporation

Aug. 12 : Baugo Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Oregon-Davis School Corporation, Wa-Nee Community Schools, Wawasee Community School Corporation, Whitko Community School Corporation

Aug. 13 : Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, West Noble School Corporation

Aug. 16 : Caston School Corporation, Marian High School

Aug. 17 : Culver Academies, Mishawaka Catholic School, Saint Joseph High School (South Bend)

Aug. 18 : Michigan City Area Schools, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Aug. 23 : Marquette Catholic High School

