First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm, Air Quality Alert for LaPorte County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: AIR QUAILITY ALERT for LaPorte County through this evening. Limit activities that produce ozone like fueling your vehicle, mowing the lawn, or running errands. Also if you have a respiratory disease such as Asthma, limit your outdoor activities today. More hazy sunshine will fill our skies today. Highs reach into the middle 80s. A LOW swim risk is in effect for most of the day, waves build by evening with a HIGH swim risk going into effect late this afternoon through tomorrow. Stay safe. High of 84.

TUESDAY NIGHT: HIGH SWIM RISK along Michiana beaches during the evening and overnight hours. Stay out of the water. Lows reach down into the lower 60s with some patchy fog possible under clear skies. Low of 61.

WEDNESDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK to begin the day. Waves will subside by the evening. Listen to lifeguards and pay attention to flags. Stay out of the water when red flags are flying. More hazy sunshine mixed with some high clouds throughout the day. Highs staying in the lower 80s throughout the day. High of 81.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sunshine and some clouds with highs again reaching into the middle 80s with a touch more humidity. There is a chance of a shower as we get closer to evening and into the overnight hours as a front moves our way. Most of Michiana remains dry. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: Rain chances increase heading into Friday with some scattered showers and storms possible as a front approaches the region. We have the chance for a few isolated showers or storms on Saturday. Then we turn our attention to Sunday which at this moment looks like the best chance for rain and there is a chance for some stronger storms. We are watching this period for a potential First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of severe weather. Keep checking back for the latest.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 19th, 2021

Monday’s High: 83

Monday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

