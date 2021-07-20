Advertisement

Crews respond to call of car in St. Joseph River

St. Joseph River at Riverside Dr & Darden Rd
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police and fire crews have left the scene of what was initially a call of a water rescue.

Someone reported seeing a vehicle in the St. Joseph River at Riverside Drive & Darden Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say a car was found in the river, but no one was inside.

Fire and rescue crews are not expected to return to that area or resume a search.

