Comfortable for 2 more days...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE NICE WEATHER... We have a couple more days with comfortable air before we start to see some of the heat and humidity return. A cool front comes out of the north tonight, so that will reinforce the comfortable air with cooler air for a couple of days. As we head through the weekend and early next week, though, it looks like it turns rather hot and humid for 4 or 5 days. As for rain, we have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night or Friday, and again each day of the weekend. However, the VAST majority of the weekend should be rain-free...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy...cool again overnight. Low: 61, Wind: N 4-8

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High: 79, Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 82

