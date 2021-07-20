Advertisement

Carlson homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-3

Only one of the five runs allowed by Cubs starter Alec Mills was earned.
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson watches his home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, July 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs, Jake Woodford pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his first start of the season, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3. Woodford, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk. Carlson’s four RBIs tied a career high set earlier this season on April 7 against Miami. Only one of the five runs allowed by Cubs starter Alec Mills was earned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

