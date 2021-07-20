Advertisement

Cabrera drives in 5 in Detroit’s 14-0 rout of Texas

Akil Baddoo had four RBIs and scored three times.
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, left, celebrates with Akil Baddoo after a shutout of the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded double in a four-run fifth inning, and the Detroit Tigers went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 14-0. The Rangers have lost six straight, the last three by a combined score of 29-0. The last major league team to allow that many runs while being shut out in three straight games was the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas, who were outscored 31-0 between July 6-9. Akil Baddoo had four RBIs and scored three times.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

