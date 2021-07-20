Benton Harbor bridge to be renamed in girl’s memory

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners unanimously vote to rename a bridge after a girl who was killed in 1996.

Twenty-five years ago, 12-year-old Twijuana Marie Floyd died when a sidewalk collapsed on her way to school.

It happened at the Britain Avenue bridge near Martin Luther King Junior High School.

They started discussing the idea in April.

Commissioner Jerry Edwards says Twijuana was his family member and thinks honoring her in this way would bring closure to the entire family.

“For the family I think it will mean that they aren’t forgotten. In a town this small where everybody knows everybody it’s good to have that there and not just another number,” says Edwards.

A dedication ceremony is expected to be held soon.

