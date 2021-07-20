Advertisement

Benton Harbor bridge to be renamed in girl’s memory

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners unanimously vote to rename a bridge after a girl who was killed in 1996.

Twenty-five years ago, 12-year-old Twijuana Marie Floyd died when a sidewalk collapsed on her way to school.

It happened at the Britain Avenue bridge near Martin Luther King Junior High School.

They started discussing the idea in April.

Commissioner Jerry Edwards says Twijuana was his family member and thinks honoring her in this way would bring closure to the entire family.

“For the family I think it will mean that they aren’t forgotten. In a town this small where everybody knows everybody it’s good to have that there and not just another number,” says Edwards.

A dedication ceremony is expected to be held soon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place
Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub
The home honors the late Catherine Griffin but also pays tribute to Aidan Short, who was 17...
Transitional housing dedicated in memories of Catherine Griffin, Aidan Short
An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations
Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana

Latest News

South Bend Common Council Discusses Community Police Review Board
South Bend Common Council Discusses Community Police Review Board
An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice and dry for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast