Anniversary of Cass County deputy’s death

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re remembering a Cass County police officer who died in the line of duty 21 years ago today.

In 2000, Deputy Shane Britton was responding to a late-night call when he lost control of his car and struck a tree.

Deputy Britton was 29 years old when he died.

Last year the Cass County Sheriff’s Office named their new Bloodhound puppy “Britton” in honor of Deputy Britton.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.