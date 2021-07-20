Advertisement

Anniversary of Cass County deputy's death

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re remembering a Cass County police officer who died in the line of duty 21 years ago today.

In 2000, Deputy Shane Britton was responding to a late-night call when he lost control of his car and struck a tree.

Deputy Britton was 29 years old when he died.

Last year the Cass County Sheriff’s Office named their new Bloodhound puppy “Britton” in honor of Deputy Britton.

