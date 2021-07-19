Two brothers take on ’50 Yard Challenge’

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - While many children are enjoying summer break, Kenneth and Charles are hard at work mowing lawns.

That’s because they’ve decided to take the Raising Men Lawn Care Service 50 Yard Challenge.

“The 50 Yard Challenge is basically a challenge that we’ve issued to kids nationwide and worldwide to mow 50 free lawns in their community,” founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service Rodney Smith Jr. said.

The Karamon brothers say their mom came across the challenge on Facebook.

“She called us from whatever we were doing and she just asked if we wanted to do it,” Charles Karamon said. “And we said yes.”

Once they accepted the challenge, Smith sent safety glasses, ear protection and a white Raising Men t-shirt.

“Once they mow 10 lawns,” Smith Jr. said. “They get an orange shirt, once they mow 20 a green, 30 a blue, 40 a red and 50 lawns earns a black.”

Also when they reach 50...

“I drive to wherever they are in the United States or fly international,” Smith Jr. said. “And get them a brand-new mower, weed-eater and blower for completing the 50 Yard Challenge.”

Both brothers say they want to help their community.

“First I was like, well, I’m going to give back to the community,” Kenneth Karamon said. “Especially, because of COVID and stuff.”

The people who have their lawns cut are either, elderly, disabled, a single parent or a veteran.

“They’ve all been pretty appreciative of what we’ve been doing,” Charles said.

And how are they liking the challenge so far?

“Fun. Tiring. And that kind of covers it all,” Kenneth said. “Yeah, kind of the same thing. Except more tiring,” Charles said.

There are over 2000 children worldwide who are currently participating in the 50 Yard Challenge. Anyone interested in learning more can go to the Raising Men Lawn Care Service website or Facebook page.

