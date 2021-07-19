Transitional housing dedicated in memories of Catherine Griffin, Aidan Short

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three former residents of the Motels4Now program at the Knight’s Inn now call the Catherine Griffin House their home, located on Lawndale Avenue in the shadows of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Griffin was a Holy Cross parishioner who died from cancer last July and was heavily active in Our Lady of the Road, which operates Motels4Now.

“She didn’t see these divides between what goes on inside the church and what goes on in the neighborhood,” remarked Mike Griffin, Catherine’s husband.

On Sunday, the Catherine Griffin House was blessed and officially dedicated. Residents like Robert, Timothy Dooley, along with Howell Atkins are excited and grateful to live there.

“We hope that Howell, myself, and Timothy - that we’ll be a blessing to our community, which we intend to be. We want to be positive in this neighborhood,” said Robert.

Two years ago, Tim and Denise Short purchased the Lawndale Avenue home in hopes of expanding the ministerial role of Holy Cross Parish in the city’s northwest neighborhood.

“Catherine [Griffin] was a close friend of mine. I knew that her heart was exactly exactly in the right place to do what we wanted to do. So I went and talked to Mike and I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this house here.’ He already knew about the house, and told him that, ‘You know, I’d like to name it the Catherine Griffin House,’ and, and he was all on board, immediately,” explained Tim Short.

The Shorts are using the home to help fulfill the mission of their late son, Aidan, who died in a car accident three years ago. He was 17.

Aidan’s friends at St. Joseph High School created a community service group that grew into a non-profit that’s called Aidan’s Masterpiece.

“Aidan had this, this hard to describe quality about reaching out to people who were kind of on the margins,” Tim remarked. “I think that kind of parallels [the Griffin House], you know, that that there are the guys we’re serving are marginalized to some extent, and I think that fits right in with, with what Aiden did while he was here.”

The Griffin House builds upon Aidan’s masterpiece, said Mike Griffin.

“The Catherine Griffin House is a part of that masterpiece, part of the mission of the Church, to, to be out among the people and doing the basic things - housing people, feeding people, being a place where human dignity can be affirmed,” Griffin stated.

The Griffin House also is home to the Jesus Gallery, a non-denominational group that gathers daily to read the Gospels.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.