Advertisement

Sunflower Field in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are a fan of sunflowers, head to Thistleberry Farm in South Bend.

The sunflower field is open for the season through Wednesday.

You can stroll through nearly two million sunflowers and take pictures on plenty of props like a tractor, giant chair and a swing.

And if you would like to make your own bouquet of sunflowers, you can pick them for a dollar a stem.

“We get a lot of maternity pictures out there,” said co-owner Dave Frushour. “A few days ago, somebody got engaged out there. So that’s kind of cool to see, you know, cause you’re kind of making memories here at the farm.”

Admission into the sunflower field at Thistleberry farm is $7.

It’s open from 3 – 9:30 p.m. through Wednesday, the 21st.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
Members of the South Bend and Mishawaka communities gathered in front of the Potawatomi Zoo...
Community dedicates wood carving to late South Bend resident
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall
Michigan City’s Friendship Botanic Gardens held its annual fundraising gala at Firefly Farm in...
Fundraising gala held to benefit Friendship Botanic Gardens

Latest News

Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place
The home honors the late Catherine Griffin but also pays tribute to Aidan Short, who was 17...
Transitional housing dedicated in memories of Catherine Griffin, Aidan Short
Transitional housing dedicated in memory of SB woman
Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub