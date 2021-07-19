Sunflower Field in full bloom at Thistleberry Farm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are a fan of sunflowers, head to Thistleberry Farm in South Bend.

The sunflower field is open for the season through Wednesday.

You can stroll through nearly two million sunflowers and take pictures on plenty of props like a tractor, giant chair and a swing.

And if you would like to make your own bouquet of sunflowers, you can pick them for a dollar a stem.

“We get a lot of maternity pictures out there,” said co-owner Dave Frushour. “A few days ago, somebody got engaged out there. So that’s kind of cool to see, you know, cause you’re kind of making memories here at the farm.”

Admission into the sunflower field at Thistleberry farm is $7.

It’s open from 3 – 9:30 p.m. through Wednesday, the 21st.

