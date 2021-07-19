Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going before the Police Merit Commission Monday morning.

The disciplinary hearing for Sergeant Nathan Lanzen lasted less than an hour, and this comes after a much lengthier hearing the previous week for his wife, Corporal Taryn Lanzen, who was facing similar allegations of misconduct.

“Sergeant Lanzen is prepared to put this matter behind him should the commission choose to accept the terms of the agreement,” Nathan’s attorney Elizabeth Bemis said.

In a 4-1 vote by the Elkhart Police Merit Commission, the city and Sergeant Nathan Lanzen have agreed that he is guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member.’

This, after both he and his wife, Corporal Taryn Lanzen, were accused of taking advantage of Elkhart resident, Thad Werno, and his finances.

According to an investigation, Taryn responded to a call at Werno’s home in June of 2020. From there, both Taryn and Nathan developed a personal and business relationship with Werno.

This led to him granting Taryn power of attorney, executor of his will, and control of most of his money. Werno is now suing to get his money back and reverse the parts of his life he signed over.

“We should understand that the public is watching us, and our department should be held to a higher standard than what I am seeing,” Elkhart Police Merit Commissioner Rev. Jean Mayes said.

In a previous hearing, Corporal Taryn Lanzen was given a 60-day unpaid suspension and 180 days probation in relation to this case.

It was decided today that Sgt. Nathan Lanzen will be demoted to corporal and have a 30-day unpaid suspension.

Commissioner Mayes did not vote in favor of the proposed agreement for Nathan and shared her thoughts after the vote.

“We hold our police officers to a higher standard whether they’re in uniform or out of uniform, whether they’re on private time or our time. They are still officers of the law, and they should respect the community and the people they serve,” Mayes said.

It was decided in Monday’s hearing for officer Nathan Lanzen that his 30-day suspension will begin Tuesday.

