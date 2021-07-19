Sarah Hildebrandt predicted her Olympic dream as a nine-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s almost that time.

Penn High School graduate and Team USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt feels confident ahead of the Olympic games.

“I put in the work,” Hildebrandt said. “I believe in myself, which I feel like at this level is the difference.”

Hildebrandt did not have that belief until a few years ago.

“Honestly, not until like 2017 was I like, ‘Oh, girl you can go this,’” Hildebrandt said. “‘We can win this thing.’ It’s been a long progression but with that said, it’s been in my head my whole life.”

It’s been in Hildebrandt’s head ever since she wrote it down in a journal at nine years old.

“When I was in fourth or fifth grade, I wrote down I wanted to go to the Olympics,” Hildebrandt said. “I didn’t even play sports at that time. I think it shows, shoot, big dreams can come true.”

It is not just a dream come true for Sarah, but for her parents as well, as they get to see their child living her dream.

“I’ve watched all that sweat equity,” Sarah’s mother Nancy Hildebrandt said. “I’ve watched the heartbreak. It’s that old story. Everybody sees that top of the mountain but I’ve seen all underneath the sea that it took to get there. You always want the best for your kids. She’s done what she wanted to do, and that’s great.”

Her parents are proud of her Olympic accomplishment but are even more excited to see that she is expanding the sport of wrestling and showing little girls they can live their dreams.

“Now [she’s] becoming a role model beyond what she’s doing,” Sarah’s father Chris Hildebrandt said. “She sees the bigger picture. To me, as a parent, that is the ultimate. You can’t do anymore then see your kid give back.”

That’s important to Sarah because she knows all about young girls having dreams.

“To know that a freaking nine-year-old can dream something up like that, who doesn’t play sports and then you come out here almost 20 years later and I’m here doing it,” Hildebrandt said. “It’s crazy.”

And, now, just ahead of the games, Hildebrandt knows their will be always someone she can think of before she steps on the mat.

“When I am nervous, I can just be like, ‘What would nine-year-old Sarah think of this,’” Hildebrandt said. “And she would be damn proud of me. I think I need to remember that the rest of my preparation.”

Hildebrandt is just a few weeks away from competing at the Olympics.

She is already in Japan but her competition in the 50KG weight class does not begin until August 6.

The wrestling at the 2020 games will appear on the Olympic Channel. For a full schedule of the events, click here.

