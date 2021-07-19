Advertisement

Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series livens up the afternoon

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re celebrating summer all season long across Michiana, and that continues with the Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series in South Bend earlier Monday.

Today’s concert featured the sounds of musician Julia James.

Those who want to check out some music can head over to the southeast corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

One concertgoer says part of what makes the community in South Bend so great is events like these that bring people together.

“During the day I’m on my own and I try to take in all of the wonderful things that South Bend has to offer. I wish we had this in my hometown, this is just great,” they say.

The concert series will continue on weekdays throughout the summer until August 31.

