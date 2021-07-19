Nice and dry for a while

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRY FOR A WHILE... As expected, here we are in a dry pattern for a few days...a nice relief from the wet weather pattern we’ve had a lot over the last 3 or 4 weeks. Temperatures won’t be overly hot, and humidity levels won’t be too high either...so not bad for mid-July. Our next decent chance for a shower or storm comes along Thursday night and Friday. We also have a chance for rain once or twice over the weekend...

Tonight: Clear skies and quite comfortable. There will be a hazy look to the sky because of smoke from wildfires out west. Low: 61, Wind: Var 2-4

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine and comfortably warm. High: 86, Wind: NW 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy...maybe an overnight sprinkle in spots. Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny and not quite as warm. High: 81

