Advertisement

New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “I’m just excited,” founder and CEO of Swella’s Ville Office Studios & Suites Consuella Hopkins said. “I’m excited to provide such a professional place to do business for our community.”

Since 2008, it’s been a dream of the South Bend native to create a space where entrepreneurs can come conduct professional business.

“We started out with a vision just to heal our community,” Hopkins said. “I wanted to make sure that we economically stabilize our community. I’m a financial girl and I love finances and I just seen there was this disconnect.”

Hopkins says she grew up with many mentors, including her grandmother, who taught her the value of community.

“A strong community means strong finances, means strong family, strong businesses,” she said. “It’s a true ecosystem where our children, and not only our children but our elderly and everyone in between, can strive.”

Swella’s Ville Office Studios and Suites has fifteen private offices, a state-of-the-art boardroom, and a waiting room.

She wants the two-level workspace to be South Bend’s central hub of business.

“If there’s fifteen businesses here,” she said. “That’s a great ecosystem where people can really come together, circulate their income, just in this building. Then, hopefully in the community.”

Hopkins believes this is destiny.

“I’m not afraid to walk in my calling,” she said. “And I know I was called to heal and to help, and that’s what I want to do.”

Swella’s Ville Office Studios & Suites is currently leasing to tenants. You can learn more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe
Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in head-on crash in Elkhart County

Latest News

Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: 80s all next week; Low rain chances
Michigan City’s Friendship Botanic Gardens held its annual fundraising gala at Firefly Farm in...
Fundraising gala held to benefit Friendship Botanic Gardens
Michigan City’s Friendship Botanic Gardens held its annual fundraising gala at Firefly Farm in...
Fundraising gala held to benefit Friendship Botanic Gardens