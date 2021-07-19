Advertisement

New road construction projects underway in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As orange barrel season continues here in Michiana, there are some closures you need to know about.

In St. Joseph County, the ramp for Kern Road to northbound U.S. 31 is now closed. This bridge deck overlay project was scheduled for earlier this month, but it was pushed back to this week.

The ramp will be closed for about three weeks. The official detour follows Ironwood and U.S. 20.

Meanwhile, in LaPorte County, INDOT has closed lanes on U.S. 20. This is happening on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad between County Road North 400 West and County Road North 450 East.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through late august. INDOT is asking drivers to give themselves extra time when driving through this area.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
Members of the South Bend and Mishawaka communities gathered in front of the Potawatomi Zoo...
Community dedicates wood carving to late South Bend resident
Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place
Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall

Latest News

An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice and dry for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
While many children are enjoying summer break, Kenneth and Charles Karamon are hard at work...
Two brothers take on ’50 Yard Challenge’
Doctors are testing an experimental therapy that could be life-saving for patients running out...
Medical Moment: New experimental therapy for sickle cell disease