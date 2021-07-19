New road construction projects underway in Michiana

(WNDU) - As orange barrel season continues here in Michiana, there are some closures you need to know about.

In St. Joseph County, the ramp for Kern Road to northbound U.S. 31 is now closed. This bridge deck overlay project was scheduled for earlier this month, but it was pushed back to this week.

The ramp will be closed for about three weeks. The official detour follows Ironwood and U.S. 20.

Meanwhile, in LaPorte County, INDOT has closed lanes on U.S. 20. This is happening on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad between County Road North 400 West and County Road North 450 East.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through late august. INDOT is asking drivers to give themselves extra time when driving through this area.

