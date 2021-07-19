Advertisement

MSP investigating theft of catalytic converter

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help tracking down a suspect who stole a catalytic converter.

Troopers say it was stolen from a motorhome in the 19000 block of M-60 in Park Township. Officers believe the theft occurred between June 14 and July 12.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
Members of the South Bend and Mishawaka communities gathered in front of the Potawatomi Zoo...
Community dedicates wood carving to late South Bend resident
Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place
Since 2008, it’s been a dream of South Bend native Consuella Hopkins to create a space where...
New workspace wants to turn South Bend into central business hub
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall

Latest News

An Elkhart police officer has been found guilty of ‘Conduct Unbecoming a Member’ after going...
Second Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice and dry for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
While many children are enjoying summer break, Kenneth and Charles Karamon are hard at work...
Two brothers take on ’50 Yard Challenge’
Doctors are testing an experimental therapy that could be life-saving for patients running out...
Medical Moment: New experimental therapy for sickle cell disease