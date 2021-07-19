MSP investigating theft of catalytic converter

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help tracking down a suspect who stole a catalytic converter.

Troopers say it was stolen from a motorhome in the 19000 block of M-60 in Park Township. Officers believe the theft occurred between June 14 and July 12.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

