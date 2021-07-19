Medical Moment: New experimental therapy for sickle cell disease

Imagine having an inherited blood condition that causes extreme fatigue and sudden pain during everyday activities.

That’s what sickle cell disease does.

But now, doctors are testing an experimental therapy that could be life-saving for patients running out of treatment options.

19-year-old Razel Colon lived his entire childhood knowing the slightest wrong move could cause him terrible pain—or put him in danger. “It was scary when I used to play outside with my friends and a football would hit me in the chest, knowing that I had sickle cell that could transfer over to a heart attack or stroke,” he says.

“It’s really hard for a parent because there’s nothing you can do to help your child,” says Kyelia Colon, Razel’s mom.

Razel was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at three months. As he grew older, pain crises meant living in the hospital for days and weeks at a time.

Doctors suggested Razel undergo a bone marrow transplant, but no one in his family was a match. That’s when Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, pediatric hematologist at the Joseph Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, N.J., suggested a new, experimental gene therapy. “So gene therapy was engineered, so that the patient could be their own donor,” she says.

During the gene therapy procedure, doctors remove a patient’s bone marrow with chemotherapy. The patient’s harvested stem cells are sent to a lab, where a gene is added. “Then we give them back their own stem cells with the added gene,” Rifkin-Zenenberg says.

The body begins to produce healthy red blood cells. The process takes about a month.

For Razel, the gene therapy all but wiped out the disease. He is still a carrier of sickle cell, but no longer has pain crises.

“It’s amazing because he gets to live a normal life, which he didn’t live before,” Kyelia says.

“Don’t give up and there’s hope,” Razel says.

The developers of the gene therapy are hoping to apply the treatment for FDA approval next year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.