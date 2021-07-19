Man arrested in connection to Michigan City double shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Michigan City.

On July 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Buffalo Street where they found 39-year-old Aaron Luncsford with a severe head injury. Luncsford was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers were then called to the 100 block of West Homer Street. They found a 43-year-old with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

37-year-old Joshua Cornelison was identified as the suspect in both shootings and was quickly arrested. Cornelison is now facing multiple charges, including murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.