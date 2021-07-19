Advertisement

Jackie Young makes Team USA 3x3 after Katie Lou Samuelson tests positive for COVID-19

Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum. Samuelson says in a statement that she’s fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution. The Seattle Storm player adds that she’s heartbroken but will be cheering for her teammates.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

