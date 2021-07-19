Advertisement

Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate to remain in place

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate to remain in place after eight students sued to try and to stop it.

The mandate, which was announced back on May 21, calls for all students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The university will allow certain exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

University statement on ruling:

“A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

