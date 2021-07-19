First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun, A Touch More Humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and staying warm. It will feel sticky in the afternoon as the humidity begins to rise. Highs reach the middle 80s. High of 84.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another mild evening where we may see some patchy fog develop late. Calm winds and clear skies. Low of 63.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with a touch more humidity. Highs reaching the middle 80s again with a few high clouds later in the day. High of 86.

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm in the middle 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. A slight chance of a sprinkle later in the evening. Humidity remains elevated. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: The stretch of dry weather continues through the end of the week with highs staying in the middle 80s and the humidity on the rise. It will feel more almost tropical by the end of the week as rain chance begin to come back into the forecast on Friday. Scattered showers are possible as a front moves through. These scattered shower and storm chances linger through the weekend and into early next week. Highs look to approach the upper 80s by the end of the 10 day period.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 18th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 84

Sunday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

