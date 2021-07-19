Advertisement

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) - Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

7/19/2021 1:52:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

