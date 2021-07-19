Advertisement

16 News Now hosting Firefighter Grill-Off

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July is National Grilling Month, and we’re celebrating in a big way.

We’re starting something new here at Channel 16.

It’s called the Firefighter Grill-Off!

Tomorrow on 16 Morning News Now, there’s going to be a grilling competition outside of our WNDU studios with three local fire departments.

Clay, South Bend and Penn Township Fire Departments will all be competing on the grill.

Each department will create their very own special burger recipe.

And at the end of the show, a winner will be chosen!

Be sure to tune in Tuesday morning starting at 5.

