White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of...
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago.

He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into their game against Houston.

7/17/2021 6:03:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

