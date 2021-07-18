White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago.

He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into their game against Houston.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/17/2021 6:03:39 PM (GMT -4:00)