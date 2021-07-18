Advertisement

Tigers rally for doubleheader sweep against Twins

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) is surrounded by teammates after hitting...
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) is surrounded by teammates after hitting the two-run game winning single in the eighth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 for a doubleheader sweep.

The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez in the eighth.

But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers.

After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.

Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a 1-0 victory.

Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

