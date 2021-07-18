Advertisement

South Bend hosts small business launch pad event

By Carly Miller and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small businesses— look no further.

South Bend’s diversity and inclusion office hosted its first small business launch pad event.

Hosted at the Charles Black Community Center, event organizers wanted to highlight the resilience of small businesses in South Bend that persevered through economic hardships during the pandemic.

The office aims at celebrating— and putting and emphasis on— black, women, and other minority-owned businesses.

“This is kind of what I call created an ecosystem that introduces entrepreneurs to the community and the community to those vendors or entrepreneurs that are participating so its win-win because I get to learn from a community perspective something about a business that I may not have known or not have had made any contact with,” Michael Patton, diversity compliance inclusion officer of South Bend, said.

The event concluded this evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in head-on crash in Elkhart County
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall

Latest News

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine retuns on Sunday and most of next week
A vaccine clinic in Elkhart Saturday helped address the low vaccination rates among the...
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition holds vaccine clinic
A vaccine clinic in Elkhart Saturday helped address the low vaccination rates among the...
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition holds vaccine clinic
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe