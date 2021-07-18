South Bend hosts small business launch pad event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small businesses— look no further.

South Bend’s diversity and inclusion office hosted its first small business launch pad event.

Hosted at the Charles Black Community Center, event organizers wanted to highlight the resilience of small businesses in South Bend that persevered through economic hardships during the pandemic.

The office aims at celebrating— and putting and emphasis on— black, women, and other minority-owned businesses.

“This is kind of what I call created an ecosystem that introduces entrepreneurs to the community and the community to those vendors or entrepreneurs that are participating so its win-win because I get to learn from a community perspective something about a business that I may not have known or not have had made any contact with,” Michael Patton, diversity compliance inclusion officer of South Bend, said.

The event concluded this evening at 7 p.m.

